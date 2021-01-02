Pachinko star Lee Min Ho wishes fans on New Year with debonair BTS snaps in a suit from SBS Drama Awards 2020

In his first Instagram post of 2021, Lee Min-ho wished Minoz (fandom name) a Happy New Year by sharing some dapper BTS photos from the SBS Drama Awards 2020.

In some happy news for Minoz (fandom name) to kickstart 2021 on a very bright note, Lee Min-ho was bestowed with Top Excellence in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance) award at the recently held SBS Drama Awards 2020 for his spectacular performance as Emperor Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch. It was indeed a recognition much-deserved for the talented 33-year-old actor.

In his first IG post of 2021, Min-ho treated Minoz with some behind-the-scenes photos clicked backstage at the SBS Drama Awards 2020. In the snaps shared, The Heirs star looks nothing short of dapper and debonair in a black velvet suit which he paired with matching trousers, a white striped shirt and a bow tie. Moreover, with his hair sleeked back with gel, we see Min-ho standing in front of the mirror looking at the face masks on the table and then picking one, before striking a handsome pose for the camera.

Check out Lee Min-ho's IG posts from SBS Drama Awards 2020 below:

In his caption, Min-ho simple wrote, "2021," with two folded hands emoticon, wishing fans a Happy New Year.

Can Lee Min-ho get any more handsome?!

Meanwhile, Min-ho is currently busy with the shoot of Pachinko, an upcoming Apple drama series based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. Moreover, along with Min-ho, Pachinko boasts of an eclectic cast featuring Min-ho's The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Jung Eun-chae, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

