‘Pachinko’ star Noh Sang Hyun joins Ha Ji Won, Kang Ha Neul starrer KBS drama ‘Curtain Call’

KBS 2TV drama 'Curtain Call', scheduled to be broadcast in the second half of this year, is the story of 'Yoo Jae Heon' (Kang Ha Neul), who plays a grandson who defected to fulfill the last wish of an elderly grandmother from the North. Noh Sang Hyun takes on the role of Ri Moon Seong, a man who doubts everything.

Ha Ji Won takes on the role of Park Se Yeon, the youngest daughter and general manager of Hotel Paradise. Sung Dong Il plays Sang Cheol, the former manager of 'Hotel Paradise' and the right arm of the headmaster. Previously, Noh Sang Hyun received favorable reviews for appearing in the Apple TV+ drama series 'Pachinko' as 'Isaak', a faithful pastor from Pyongyang.

Ha Ji Won is best known for the historical dramas ‘Damo’ (2003), ‘Hwang Jini’ (2006), and ‘Empress Ki’ (2013), as well as the melodrama ‘Something Happened in Bali’ (2004), the romantic comedy series ‘Secret Garden’ (2010), ‘The King 2 Hearts’ (2012) and the medical drama ‘Hospital Ship’ (2017). She has starred in several films and television series, and is one of South Korea's most sought after and critically acclaimed actresses, particularly known for her versatility in pulling off roles in various genres such as action, comedy, horror, drama, sports and medical.

Kang Ha Neul is best known for his roles in television dramas ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Angel Eyes’ (2014), ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ (2014), ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ (2016), and ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019); and the films ‘Mourning Grave’ (2014), ‘Twenty’ (2015), ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet’ (2016), ‘New Trial’ (2017), ‘Midnight Runners’ (2017) and ‘Forgotten’ (2017). Kang Ha Neul is a recipient of the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards Best Actor award. In 2020, he ranked 23rd in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity annual list.

ALSO READ: Our Beloved Summer’s Choi Woo Shik & My Liberation Notes’ Son Seok Gu to lead new webtoon based drama?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.