‘Pachinko’ star Youn Yuh Jung steals hearts with THIS gesture towards Troy Kotsur at the Oscars 2022

At the eventful Oscars event, another person shone through and that is the veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung as she gained attention for her thoughtful behavior towards the award’s winner Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar.

Before she delivered an award with superb graciousness, she signed Troy Kotsur’s name in ASL (American Sign Language) before saying it verbally- a heartfelt gesture for him and the deaf community. Soon, she gave him the award and took it away immediately so he could find it easier to sign his speech while she looked emotionally at him.

Before she presented the award, she referenced the moment Brad Pitt, who presented her award for the popular ‘Minari’ in 2021, mispronounced her name. When she got up to claim her award, she gently laughed at the many English speakers who hadn't bothered to learn the pronunciation of her name during that season but she did the same with English names so it’s even. Leave it to her to make a joke with elegance.

Youn Yuh Jung is a South Korean actress, whose career in film and television spans over five decades. Her accolades include an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA Award, an Independent Spirit Award, and a nomination for a Critics' Choice Movie Award. She has starred in many South Korean television series and films.

She gained international recognition for her role in ‘Minari (2020). Her critically acclaimed portrayal of Soon-ja in the film made her the first Korean actress to win a Screen Actors Guild Award, Indie Spirit Award, British Academy Film Award, and the Academy Award, as well as the first to be nominated for a Critics' Choice Movie Award, all in the Best Supporting Actress category.

