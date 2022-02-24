Pachinko Trailer OUT: Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung & more confront generational struggle and despairing survival

The floodgates to the story of multiple lifetimes coming to the screens have been thrusted open as the first trailer for ‘Pachinko’ meets the anticipating fans. A sharp peep diffuses the many characters introduced through the series that is sure to leave a mark. Carrying the legacy of a New York Times best seller by Min Jin Lee, ‘Pachinko’ releases soon.

The first impression of 'Pachinko' gives way to a story that unfolds over 4 generations that have been riddled with the desperate times of Korean nationals in the 20th century. War, racism, poverty and more challenges in their way, a migrant family experiences the unyielding side of Korean nationals living in Japan.

A promising cast in place, Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Min Ha and more bring the birth of an all giving girl- Sunja who takes it upon herself to find a better life and thrives to survive after leaving her homeland for a starkly new country. She ponders if the life she has lived so far and the experiences that have shaped her as a human could have been absolutely different, had she made some tough decisions earlier.

Watch the gripping trailer below.

‘Pachinko’ will be produced in Korean, Japanese, and English, releasing on March 25 with its first three episodes on AppleTV+ followed by weekly episodes on every Friday.

