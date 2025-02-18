Pachinko’s Kim Min Ha to star alongside Lee Junho in drama Typhoon Company after Geum Sae Rok's exit

Kim Min Ha is confirmed to join Lee Junho in the upcoming drama Typhoon Company, a powerful story of resilience, ambition, and survival set against the backdrop of South Korea’s 1997 IMF financial crisis. The drama is going to deliver an emotional and inspiring story, shedding light on the struggles of individuals who fought to rebuild their lives during one of the country’s most challenging economic periods.

Lee Junho, who has proven his skills as an actor in hit dramas such as The Red Sleeve and King the Land, takes on the role of Kang Tae Poong. Typhoon Company follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong, a young CEO who finds himself at the center of a financial storm after his father’s small business is pushed to the brink of collapse during the IMF crisis. Despite growing up in wealth and comfort in Apgujeong, Tae Poong is suddenly forced to face harsh realities when his father’s cherished company, Typhoon Company, teeters on the edge of ruin.

With no choice but to take over as CEO, he sets off on a battle to save the business and protect the employees who depend on it. The drama will explore his transformation from an inexperienced and privileged young man into a responsible leader who learns to handle hardships with determination.

Oh Mi Seon will be portrayed by Kim Min Ha, who gained international recognition for her role in Pachinko. A dedicated and hardworking bookkeeper at Typhoon Company, Mi Seon is the eldest daughter of her family and carries the heavy burden of supporting them through difficult times. She takes on multiple roles at the company, from managing accounts to handling daily operations, all while trying to secure a stable future for herself and her loved ones. Mi Seon’s story reflects the struggles of many individuals during the economic crisis. Notably, actress Geum Sae Rok was originally set to star as the female lead opposite Lee Junho. However, due to scheduling conflicts with her other projects, she ultimately stepped away from the role.

As Tae Poong and Mi Seon fight to keep Typhoon Company afloat, their lives become intertwined, creating a relationship built on trust, shared struggles, and the determination to survive. Their evolving partnership will be one of the key highlights of the drama, as they confront the uncertainties of an unstable economy together. Moreover, the drama will be helmed by renowned director Lee Na Jung, known for her work on several successful series, including Fight My Way, Mine, Love Alarm, and See You in My 19th Life.

The production team has expressed high hopes for the drama, stating, “In the second half of 2025, we will greet viewers with a project that can share courage and hopeful energy to overcome any crisis. Please show lots of interest”, as quoted by Soompi. The series is set to premiere in the latter half of the year, and fans are eager to see how this interesting tale of perseverance and ambition unfolds on screen.