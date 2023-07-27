Pachinko’s Lee Min Ho, Business Proposal’s Ahn Hyo Seop, and more: VOTE for Best Actor of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition is set to present an interesting list of nominees who have been nothing but impressive in their portrayals of characters. Bringing forth the nominations for Best Actor of the Year, fans can now support their favorites!

Best Actor of the Year nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is celebrating good acting with these nominees who have impressed viewers worldwide. Alchemy of Souls’ two parts were thoroughly enjoyable thanks to Lee Jae Wook’s versatile presence. Meanwhile, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s Nam Joo Hyuk displayed brilliance with an emotional and refreshing embodiment at the same time. Lee Min Ho gave one of his career-best performances in Pachinko. Song Joong Ki on the other hand acted in one of his most awaited roles in Reborn Rich. Weak Hero Class 1’s Park Ji Hoon left fans in tears with his sincere acting at a young age. Business Proposal saw Ahn Hyo Seop slay in a CEO role, impressing everyone. A bunch of well executed performances and a tough choice to make.

Best Actor of the Year nominees

Lee Jae Wook- Alchemy of Souls

Nam Joo Hyuk- Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Lee Min Ho- Pachinko

Song Joong Ki- Reborn Rich

Park Ji Hoon- Weak Hero Class 1

Ahn Hyo Seop- Business Proposal

How to vote for Best Actor of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

