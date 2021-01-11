Pack a picnic basket and we'll tell you which BLACKPINK member should style you?

Ever wanted to be styled by your favourite BLACKPINK member? While we cannot make that dream come true, we can help you find out which member should style you!

xIf you have been following Asian music, you might have come across the K-pop group BLACKPINK. The group comprises of Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie who are not just incredible singers and rappers but they also boast of impressive style statements. The members style differs from person to person, giving fans an array of options to pick and choose from. From all things edgy to all things sweet, we've got a favourite look of each member we hope to recreate someday.

However, if there was a choice, which BLACKPINK member should ideally style you? Well, here's a test that could help you find out which member should give your wardrobe a makeover. All you have to do is arrange the ideal picnic basket for your day out!

Which member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.

BLINKS have a number of events to look forwards to this year. From Jisoo's acting debut with Snowdrop to Rosé and Lisa making their solo debut, it is going to be a very black and pink year!

