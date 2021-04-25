The Package, Are You Human & more: 7 Korean dramas that will quench your thirst of travelling in this pandemic

Difficult to tell yourself to not go on that next domestic or foreign destination you’ve planned? Go on a virtual tour with incredible characters by watching these shows!

If you’ve been itching to go out or travel to some far off place, away from the hustle-bustle to have some peace, our advice to you is - don’t. Rather than taking all those long bus rides and walks, sit at the comfort of your homes and let the Korean drama universe take you on a tour. Because the best thing to do in a pandemic is to be safe and to be at home.

However, we can understand what the many extroverts or travel-lovers might be going through. That’s why, we’re here to bring to you shows that will let you travel the world, just by sitting at home! Czech Republic, Spain, Greece - countries you would want to go, or would have dreamt of - these KDramas will give you a splendid tour of it. Couple up that virtual tour with companions that you’ll hardly find anywhere else - your favourite Korean actors and an amazing storyline.

Let’s make some post-pandemic travel bucket lists, shall we?

To: SPAIN

With: Memories of The Alhambra

Starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin Hye, Memories of The Alhambra takes you to a calming journey of Spain. Listed as one of the highest rated Korean dramas in cable television history, it was a commercial success which consistently topped viewership ratings. Caught in the blurry line between the AR world and the real world, this show gives us glimpses of Budapest Keleti and Kisterenye railway stations, along with its beautiful architectural structures.

To: CUBA

With: Encounter

This Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo starrer has our hearts. The ratings might not be high or the best, but don’t let that dampen your spirits. It’s a feel good, light-hearted rom com that will have you slightly hoping to get a special encounter just like the two leads in a foreign place. With the leads, we travel to Antonio Maceo Park, Fort of Saint Charles, Cafe del Angel and more. Make sure to note the places down, in case you would like an encounter post-pandemic!

To: FRANCE

With: The Package

Starring Jung Yong Hwa and Lee Yeon Hee, The Package is a heart-warming and entertaining show that will tug at your heartstrings, giving you important life lessons. The story revolves around a Korean guide in France and a selt of tourists who travel there on a premium package. With this drama, not just the cast, but you too will get to explore France with a premium package! You’ll get to see aesthetic beauties such as Mont Saint-Michel, Saint Malo, Rennes, Honfleur, and Auvers-Sur-Oise right from your house!

To: GREECE

With: Descendants of The Sun and Chocolate

Is there anyone who would not have heard about Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo starrer super hit Descendants of The Sun? But if you’re one of the very few who hasn’t watched this show yet, be prepared to see the scenic beauty of Greece through the eyes of an elite army captain and a surgeon. It’ll take you through the famous places such as Navagio Beach (also known as Shipwreck Beach), Clock Tower of Arachova and the Monastery of Panagia Skopiotissa.

‘Chocolate’ is a touching, heartwarming show that talks about the sensitive topic of losing a loved one. While it is about healing and maturity, it is a bit slow-paced in its story. While that may look like it’s a demand of the tragedy or trauma of one of the lead actors, Chocolate is nevertheless a calming drama with some memorable scenes shot in the seaport town Nafplion in Peloponnese in Greece.

To: CZECH REPUBLIC

With: Are You Human?

Starring Seo Kang Joon and Gong Seung Yeon, this sci-fi drama will turn your emotions into a rollercoaster ride. A genius mother creates multiple clones of her son, who she was estranged with when he was a child. After years and a murder attempt on her son who’s now in coma, she sends a clone to protect his position as the heir. As the mother seeks refuge in Czech Republic, part of the drama is beautifully shot in that country with picturesque beauties such as Hrad Hartenstejn, also known as Hartenstejn Castle, The Mill Colonnade and a popular stone inn called Stará Plynárna in Hřensko.

So, which KDramas and locations are you going to put in your bucket list after reading this?

Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

