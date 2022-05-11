Pair Korean dishes with the right drinks and we’ll reveal if BTS’ Jimin will join you for dinner

Jimin debuted as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013, and holds the position of vocalist and dancer in the group. Under BTS, he has released three solo songs: ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. ‘Lie’ was released in 2016, as part of the group's second Korean studio album, ‘Wings’. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album.

In contrast, ‘Serendipity’, released on the ‘Love Yourself: Her’ (2017) extended play (EP), was soft and sensual, unraveling the joy, conviction, and curiosity of love. ‘Filter’, from the group's 2020 studio album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, was very different from its predecessor, with a distinct Latin pop-esque flair and lyrics that reflected on the different sides of himself that Jimin shows to the world and those around him.

Known to love Korean food, Jimin has always shared his favorite foods with his fans. Take this quiz to see your sense of pairing foods with drinks and we’ll tell you if BTS’ Jimin will join you for dinner.

ALSO READ: DIA’s company confirmed the group will be releasing their last album before disbandment in THIS month

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you having dinner with BTS’ Jimin? Let us know in the comments below.