Pam & Tommy Trailer: Lily James and Sebastian Stan manage an infamous scandal from the '90s

Brand new miniseries Pam & Tommy has released its official trailer which features Lily James as the iconic actress Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan and musician Tommy Lee. The duo deal with the infamous sex-tape scandal that happened to create chaos in Pam and Tommy's lives.

Seth Rogen stars as the couple's former employee Rand Gauthier who stole the sex tape and spread it via the Internet, aka the World Wide Web in the first place. Uncle Miltie aka Nick Offerman and Rogen's Gauthier struggle to understand what they should do with the tape. "This is so private, it's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing," Miltie elaborates, to which Gauthier suggests that they should try to sell it to a website.

Lily James' Anderson finds out about the disaster on the sets of her show Baywatch where she can also be seen wearing her iconic red swimsuit aka the show's signature robe. While panicking, Anderson tries to make Lee understand the consequences of such a scandal in her career. When the Mötley Crüe drummer retorts, "I'm on that tape just the same as you," Anderson replies, "But this is worse for me."

For those unversed, the couple's marriage was short-lived as they married each other in Mexico in 1995 after dating for four days! The couple got divorced in 1998 after welcoming sons Brandon and Dylan.

Take a look at the trailer below:

