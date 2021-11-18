Pam & Tommy Trailer: Lily James' Pamela Anderson, Sebastian Stan's Tommy Lee deal with sex tape leak scandal

The first trailer of the upcoming series Pam & Tommy that will see Lily James and Sebastian Stan take on the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee has now been released. After the first look photos showed their unbelievable transformation, the trailer will impress you even more. The series will revolve around the infamous sex tape scandal involving Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

The teaser also features Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and distributed the sex tape and he looks completely unrecognisable. The series also stars Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marnò in supporting roles. The first trailer itself promises enough action as it shows an amazing exchange between Tommy and Pamela after their video leak where he says, "Not a big deal to me? I’m on that tape, same as you" to which Anderson (James) replies, "No, not like me you’re not."

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer also showcases the couple's then famous love affair and has a great 90s vibe to it. Along with the new trailer, the makers have also revealed the release date of the series and it's all set to premiere on February 2, 2022. The limited series has been helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie.

Both Sebastian Stan and Lily James look extremely promising in the teaser and it looks like the duo are set to pack some dynamite performances with this series. Pam & Tommy will be streaming on Hulu.

