Pam & Tommy Twitter Review: Here's how netizens reacted to Sebastian Stan and Lily James starrer series

Pam & Tommy has finally been released. The eight-part Hulu series is based on the story of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's sex-tape controversy, with Sebastian Stan and Lily James portraying the respective parts. Pam & Tommy's first three episodes debuted on Hulu on February 2, 2022, with the remainder set to follow a weekly release schedule.

The foundation of Pam & Tommy is based on a 2014 Rolling Stone exclusive piece about the scandal's nitty-gritty details, which may include the sole public testimony by Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), who discovered the recording after robbing the couple's safe. The show's core concepts, facts, and dramatic retellings closely mirror the original tale, but it adds its own layer of embellishments for artistic impact. In essence, although the majority of the events are based on real-life occurrences, some are just filler to flesh out specific character arcs and overall themes. Without revealing too much, let's see how Twitterati reacted to the much anticipated series.

