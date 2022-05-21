Panchayat 2 to Escaype Live: Newly released web series to binge-watch this weekend

Another week has passed by and once again, new content has arrived on the streaming space. In the past few days, quite a few new shows have come out across OTT platforms. While the theatres are functioning once again, and films are being released on the silver screen more frequently now, streaming shows, episode after episode, while lounging in the comfort of one’s home has its own fun, don’t you think? So, let’s drive right into the new shows that you can watch this weekend!

Panchayat 2

Panchayat is back with its second season. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Raghubir Yadav in the lead, the show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, scripted by Chandan Kumar, and produced by TVF. Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as the Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi, who seems to have gotten used to the slow village life and forged deeper connections with the men he works with. Throughout the eight episodes we often get to see how they tackle issues as one unit.

Escaype Live

Escaype Live chronicles the realities of social media in today’s time. Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype live which promises big money to the winning contestant. However, the question is, what happens when the lines between the real and virtual begin to blur as gear up for the contest?

Aadha Ishq

The Nandita Mehra directorial explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships, with a romantic drama that delves into an unconventional tale of forbidden love. Starring Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Pratibha Ranta and others, Aadha Ishq takes us into the world of Roma and Sahir, two people who fall for each other in the valley of Kashmir in 2012. However, life has different plans for them.

Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai is the first of the three localized versions of the critically acclaimed international series Modern Love. The stories are adaptations from the much-loved column titled ‘Modern Love’ and have six films by noted filmmakers Alankrita Shrivastava, Hansal Mehta, Dhruv Sehgal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shonali Bose, and Nupur Asthana, on the themes of love, and of course, the dream city of Mumbai. Watch it on Prime Video.

