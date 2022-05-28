Panchayat 2 to Gullak 3; Five family-friendly web series to watch with your folks this weekend

As another weekend knocks on our doors, we are back with yet another ‘what to watch this weekend list’ so that you don’t have to go through hours and hours of surfing through a sea of shows that different OTT platforms have to offer. This weekend, we have turned our focus to family-friendly web series. Most of us grew up watching television and daily soaps with our parents. As times have changed and so many new shows with engaging content have come up on the streaming mediums, let’s dive into a few shows that we can watch with our families, shall we?

1. Panchayat 2

Panchayat is back with its second season. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Raghubir Yadav in the lead, the show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, scripted by Chandan Kumar, and produced by TVF. Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as the Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi, who seems to have gotten used to the slow village life and forged deeper connections with the men he works with. Throughout the eight episodes we often get to see how they tackle issues as one unit.

2. Gullak 3

Gullak 3 tells the story of the Mishras, who are back with their ever-relatable struggles and aspirations served with a side of humour, observation, and reflection. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, Gullak 3 has Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan), his wife Shanti Mishra (Geetanjali Kulkarni), and their two sons, Anand ‘Annu’ Mishra (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) and Aman Mishra (Harsh Mayar) who are engaged in seamless bickering over a slew of things, but their love for each other will warm your hearts.

3. Yeh Meri Family

Yeh Meh Family starring Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban, and Ruhi Khan takes us back to the magical times of the ‘90s. From the pain of attending tuitions during summer vacations to enjoying with homemade food at birthday parties, this show by TVF is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness.

4. What The Folks

What The Folks is the modern-day take on the age-old Saas Bahu daily soaps. The series starring Eisha Chopra, Veer Rajwant Singh, Vipin Sharma, Deepika Amin, Renuka Shahane, Shishir Sharma, and Kriti Vij follows the lives of a newly married couple who struggle with their new responsibilities. The show is all about taking a dive into how contemporary families are dealing with and breaking stereotypes, while forever bound in love.

5. Little Things

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar’s Little Things is a take on modern-day relationships as it follows the lives of Dhruv and Kavya. With a total of four seasons, the series presents a wholesome take on how a cohabiting couple comes to terms with their careers, relationship, and much more.

