Panchayat Season 2 Review: Phulera's politics, people & problems make a delightful and unexpected return.

Panchayat Season 2

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 4/5

The slice of life, sweet story coming from a small rural village of Phulera delighted us back in 2020 when the pandemic struck. Almost two years later, director Deepak Kumar Mishra picks up the story where he left us on a cliffhanger and invites us into the simple, fuss-free lives of Phulera's villagers. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik in their element, you quickly feel at home once you enter the familiar settings.

Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as the Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi, who seems to have gotten used to the slow village life and forged deeper connections with the men he works with. It is well established by now that Abhishek and his core group have developed a strong bond. Throughout the eight episodes we often get to see how they tackle issues as one unit.

If season one of Panchayat was about Abhishek's journey, season 2 is all about Phulera, its politics and the people. Bringing an authentic rendition of a small-town drama, writer Chandan Kumar and director Deepak Kumar Mishra keep their second innings also real and rooted. From dialogues and production setup, Panchayat's talented crew hits the right note with their splendid job.

So, what's new in Panchayat season 2? Well, the makers have introduced fresh faces, developed new tracks and worked on character arcs. For example, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi is seen taking more charge as the village's official Pradhan Manju Devi, while her daughter Rinky (played by Sanvikaa) brings along bright moments in the screenplay.

From a sparring couple to a local MLA, the makers have turned the spotlight on politics. However, it never gets too much as the writer infuses comedy into the narrative to always keep the momentum breezy. The village Panchayat office once more becomes a central character in the show as the four men - Abhishek, Prahlad, Vikas and Dubey ji - use it as their fortress to come up with solutions, grieve, celebrate and even catch a snake.

Spread across eight episodes, Panchayat Season 2's every episode varies in length but keeps you invested in the characters and their stories. The delightful cast bring their A-game to the screen and once more dish out impressive performances. Needless to say, Casting Bay's work is on point as not one character feels out of place.

Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav along with the fresh cast deliver an enjoyable season. However, what I missed the most was watching Abhishek's journey to get out of Phulera. His character's earnest attempt to leave Phulera gets only mentioned in passing as he prepares for his exam. While the focus is on the village and its people, Abhisheks' own journey is lost in the process. The last episode of Panchayat 2 drops a bomb and takes you by surprise as director Deepak Kumar Mishra once again leaves us guessing if there will be a season three. Because, this definitely doesn't seem like the end.

If you haven't watched Panchayat, now is your time to binge watch this breezy, light-hearted drama and catch up on season two.

