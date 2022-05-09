Panchayat Season 2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta & Raghubir Yadav are back with their village woes

Panchayat is back with its second season. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Raghubir Yadav in the lead, the show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, scripted by Chandan Kumar, and produced by TVF. Now that the trailer of the comedy-drama web series is out, be ready to have one roller-coaster of a laughter ride.

The trailer of Season 2 Panchayat begins with Abhishek, the engineering graduate who joins as Secretary of a panchayat office in Uttar Pradesh's village Phulera, who grows camaraderie with Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad, and Manju Devi, as the former begins to find his ground. It also shows how Abhishek finds his way to manage and balance it all. Meanwhile, Panchayat Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India.

Check out the Panchayat trailer:

Talking about the series, Jitendra said that he could relate to the dilemmas of Abhishek from day one. "Though he had a bigger challenge of transitioning into the rural life, This resonance somewhere helped me to get into the skin of the character and reprise him better," he said.

He said that in the second season, his role in Panchayat will be much more level-headed and at peace as he steers through the concerns in Phulera. Further, Jitendra added: "As a character, the constant oscillation of wanting to make it big but also standing in solidarity with the villagers is what makes Abhishek so relatable and unabashedly real." Sharing his experience, he said that it was 'amazing' to work with the cast and he is currently looking forward to the global premiere of Panchayat S2 on Prime Video.

