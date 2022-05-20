Panchayat Season 2 Twitter Review: 10 Tweets to read about Jitendra Kumar’s series before you watch it

Jitendra Kumar is making the headlines these days for his recently released series Panchayat Season 2. It is the much awaited sequel to Deepak Kumar Mishra’s 2020 release comedy drama Panchayat and also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Biswapati Sarkar, etc in lead roles. To note, ever since the makers unveiled the trailer of Panchayat season 2, the fans have been pinning high hopes on it. The web series has been premiered on Amazon Prime and has got the social media buzzing with an opinion.

Interestingly, netizens have been all praises for Panchayat season 2. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Watched #panchayat2. First I wanted to watch only 1 or 2 episodes. Later I ended watching all the episodes at 3 am. This is how I was attached/involved in the series. Really want to appreciate the work of all the cast/crew of panchayat. Most recommended”. Another user called Panchayat season 2 a breath of fresh air and tweeted, “While being simple how few things can be so realistic, relatable and comic at the same time. This series is that. Mind blowing acting, impressive dialogues and incredible camera work. Feels like freshness in the air!”. One of the Twitter users even called the web series a “stressbuster”.

Earlier, Neena Gupta, who has reprised the role of Manju Devi, opened up about Panchayat season 2 and told Pinkvilla, “There are new characters this season. The script is quite nice. Interesting twists and turns”. Sharing her experience about working on the second season, Neena added that it felt like completing an unfinished business. “It was like we've never left the set. It was very easy to come back to it,” she added.

