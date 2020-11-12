Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer Mirzapur season 3 CONFIRMED; Will OTT censorship affect series?

After the phenomenal success of Mirzapur 2, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment have given a green signal to Mirzapur season 3.

Taking the world of power, politics and revenge a step further, Amazon Prime Video on Thursday confirmed that the much-loved Indian web series Mirzapur has been renewed for its third season. After the phenomenal success of Mirzapur 2 that was watched by viewers in over 180 countries within a week of its launch, the streaming platform and Excel Entertainment have given a green signal to Mirzapur season 3.

The raw, gritty and intense crime drama starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma. It became the most-watched show on the streaming platforming and nearly 50 per cent of the viewers who completed the second season, binge-watched it within just two days of its release.

As was with season 1, the second season also saw some terrific performances from Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Priyanshu Painyuli among others. The characters and the series impressed netizens far and wide and seems to have left an indelible impression on the audiences.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment confirmed the development and said, "Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen. The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response."

However, the latest news about OTT censorship leaves us in a bit of guessing game. With the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as per a notification issued on Wednesday, announcing that OTT platforms, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Disney Plus Hotstar among many others will now come under the purview of censorship, we wonder if that will bring about any massive changes for Mirzapur season 3. Given that the crime and political drama is riddled with expletive language and gory shootouts, will the OTT censorship affect Mirzapur 3?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

