Pankaj Tripathi on playing 'Kaleen Bhaiya' in Mirzapur 2: You have to go deep to feel that evil

One of the most popular web series on the Indian OTT space is all set to make a return. Mirzapur 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others will be returning in just a few days and buzz around the show is at an all-time high. Pankaj will be reprising his role as Kaleen Bhaiya and fans cannot wait to see what's in store especially after the trailer dropped on 6 October.

In a recent interview with PTI, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his craft and his character. Speaking about his profession as an actor, he revealed that acting makes a person more empathetic. "We are supposed to immerse ourselves in the life, complexities, crisis and love of our characters day and night. When you think about others, you improve as a human and become more empathetic because you are going through the crisis and pain of others. We are lucky that we get paid for this."

He added that with his Mirzapur 2 character also he tries to bring in 'humanity'. Elaborating on Kaleen Bhaiya's character and he approaches it, Pankaj Tripathi revealed, "I'm someone who likes to do things at a slow pace so I bring a 'thahrav' to Kaleen Bhaiya. He is grey. I play my characters with the hope that they are good somewhere or they can change for better. So I try to bring certain humanity and hope in all my characters. You will not find him bad on the surface; you have to go deep to feel that evil."

Kaleen Bhaiya may not be everyone's favourite but is definitely loved by Tripathi's fans. Mirzapur 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 23 October.

