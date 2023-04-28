Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik to part ways with Management SOOP; Agency releases statement

Actor Choi Woo Shik, known for his dynamic performances in award-winning movies and series like ‘Parasite’ and ‘Our Beloved Summer,’ is bidding farewell to his talent agency, Management SOOP. The agency has confirmed that his contract will expire on April 30 and that he will not be renewing it.

The statement by Management SOOP

An official from Management Soop told StarNews on April 28 that "the exclusive contract with Choi Woo Shik will end on April 30.” Management SOOP has also stated its support for Choi Woo Shik's future endeavours, adding, "We support the activities of our long-term employees who are becoming independent." We appreciate your continuing support."

What's next for Choi Woo Shik?

Choi Woo Shik's departure from Management SOOP has left many fans wondering what's next for the talented actor. Choi Woo Shik reportedly move to the newly established entertainment company by long-time staff officials of Management SOOP.

About Choi Woo Shik

Choi Woo Shik made his film debut in 2011 and quickly gained recognition in the industry after winning several rookie honours at film festivals. Following that, he received praise for his performances in films such as ‘Train to Busan’, ‘Okja’, and ‘The Witch’. He rose to notoriety as one of the main characters in the Academy Award-winning film ‘Parasite,’ directed by Bong Joon Ho. He also garnered positive feedback for his performance in SBS's drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ last year. He is now featured on tvN's reality show ‘Jinny's Kitchen’ alongside BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung), Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yumi.

Choi Woo Shik's growing popularity in South Korea and beyond has made him a highly sought-after talent, and it is likely that he will have no shortage of opportunities in the future. Fans of the actor will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating his next project and are excited to see what he will bring to the screen next.

Choi Woo Shik's decision to part ways with Management SOOP marks the end of a successful chapter in his career and the beginning of an exciting new one. With his talent and popularity, he is sure to continue to captivate audiences and leave his mark on the Korean entertainment industry for years to come.

