Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun claims he was unknowingly given drugs by adult establishment manager

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun is under investigation over suspected illegal consumption of drugs. Previously it was reported that tests of his hair sample showed negative results of drug usage. But during his recent questioning, the actor claimed that he did indeed take drugs though unknowingly. Here are the details of the case.

Lee Sun Kyun claims to have consumed

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun underwent legal questioning on November 5 at the Incheon Police Station according to Korean legal associates. His hair samples showed negative results for drug usage earlier. The tests revealed that he might not have used drugs in the past 8-10 months. In the recent question session, he claimed that he was tricked by a female worker at an adult entertainment establishment.

Lee Sun Kyun claimed, 'The manager of the adult entertainment establishment tricked me. She gave me something and didn’t reveal the truth about it. I did not know that it was drugs.'

More about Lee Sun Kyun's case

Actor Lee Sun Kyun has impressed the audience with his roles in My Mister, Parasite, Cofee Prince and more. On October 20, it was confirmed that actor Lee Sun Kyun who is known for his roles in Parasite, Coffee Prince, My Mister, and more is being investigated over charges of illegal narcotics use. His agency Hodu Entertainment stated that the accusations against him are being examined.

Following the news, on October 25, it was reported that BIGBANG's G-Dragon had been booked for drug abuse. Police have confirmed that the two cases are separate and are being investigated separately. The actor has also been banned from travelling abroad due to his ongoing case. According to reports, his hair showed negative signs of drugs

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

