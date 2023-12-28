Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun to be laid to rest on 29 December in presence of bereaved family and colleagues

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

Famous actor Lee Sun Kyun was found dead in his vehicle on the morning of 27th December. The actor is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin, and two sons. The details of the actor’s funeral procession have now been revealed. On the evening of December 27 KST, his family hosted a wake at Seoul National University Hospital, where his wife was the chief mourner.

Lee Sun-kyun's agency HODU& U Entertainment stated that all future funeral arrangements will be held privately. The actor’s mortuary is under tight security and many of his colleagues including Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, Killing Romance director Lee Won Suk, actor Moon Geun Young, Jo Jin Woong and broadcaster Shin Dong Yeop, were seen paying their respects at the site.

Details of Lee Sun Kyun’s funeral procession

As per recent reports, Lee Sun Kyun’s funeral will be held on the morning of 29 December KST, with the bereaved family and colleagues in attendance. Lee Sun Kyun will be laid to rest at his family's burial grounds in Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province.

For the uninformed, Lee Sun Kyun was a renowned South Korean actor who rose to global stardom with the Oscar-winning film Parasite. The actor was known for taking on challenging roles in projects such as Paju (2009), All About My Wife (2012), Sleep (2023) and more.

Advertisement

The news of the actor's demise has come months after the actor was questioned regarding illegal drug use. Since October 2023, the actor had been undergoing repeated probes, despite testing negative three times for alleged marijuana consumption. Due to this drug scandal, the actor was also removed from a string of big projects, including the suspense thriller No Way Out.

South Korean entertainment industry left in shock after Lee Sun Kyun’s tragic passing

Upon receiving the unfortunate news of Lee Sun Kyun’s untimely death, many celebrities publicly expressed their grief and paid condolences to the late actor’s family and friends. Gyeongseong Creature fame Claudia Kim posted an Instagram story, emphasizing, “Everyone deserves to be forgiven for their mistakes. Everyone deserves a second chance.”

Meanwhile, actor Lee Je Hoon, comedian Yoon Taek, singer Yuri form the K-pop group Cool, and many others expressed their sadness and paid their tributes to the actor on social media.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Sun Kyun’s Career Highlights: From historic win at SAG Awards to Parasite's triumph at 92nd Academy Awards