Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun’s emotional goodbye note to wife Jeon Hye Jin revealed: 'I am sorry'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun tragically passed away on December 27. He was found unconscious inside a car in a central park located in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, at around 10:30 AM KST. As per reports, the police received an emergency call from Lee Sun Kyun’s manager, who informed them about his disappearance. Traces of lit charcoal briquettes were also found inside the car, hinting at the possibility of a suicide. However, the police are still investigating the case to ascertain the cause of death.

The news of the actor’s sudden demise comes months after the actor was caught up in police interrogation regarding allegations of illicit drug use. Lee Sun Kyun had also left a note behind, which resembled a will.

Lee Sun Kyun’s heartbreaking letter for his wife Jeon Hye Jin

According to the recent TV Chosun report, the Lee Sun Kyun addressed his wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin, in the farewell letter. He stated, “I can’t help it, there is nothing that can be done.” He also wrote an apology to the representative of his agency and mentioned the financial burden and hefty penalties incurred due to the drug probe.

For the unversed, the Coffee Prince actor was dropped from multiple projects including No Way Out, months before his apparent suicide.

Lee Sun Kyun’s private funeral will take place on December 29

As per the reports published in South Korean media outlets, Lee Sun Kyun’s mortuary is set up under tight security at Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno-gu, Seoul (South Korea). On December 27, many colleagues visited the site to offer their condolences, including director Lee Won Seok, who collaborated with the actor in the film, Killing Romance.

The late actor’s funeral procession is scheduled for the morning of December 29, and the burial site is Sunyeong, Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province The actor's wife, and his brothers are named in the list of chief mourners.

Meanwhile, South Korean actors including Claudia Kim, Lee Je Hoon, and others, penned emotional messages on social media after Lee Sun Kyun’s passing. Many press events were also canceled following this unfortunate news. The online press conference of the upcoming drama Marry My Husband, which was slated for December 27, was also postponed.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

