‘Parasite’ actor Song Kang Ho set to star in first drama since debut

Actor Song Kang Ho is gearing up to star in his first-ever drama since his debut! Actively greeting audiences through films since his debut with ‘The Day a Pig Fell into the Well’ in 1996, Song Kang Ho will be seen in the drama ‘Uncle Sam Shik’ (literal title). The upcoming series is set to follow the story of two men, Uncle Sam Shik and Kim San, as they navigate the early 1960s.

A representative of the production company commented, “Sam Shik, the main character of the 10-part drama series ‘Uncle Sam Shik,’ is a character who possesses a diverse narrative. Needless to say, it is expected that actor Song Kang Ho will breathe life into this character with exuberance. We will produce and present a well-made drama with a high level of completion (high-quality) to the viewers.”

Song Kang Ho first debuted as a theatre artist in 1991 through the play ‘A Little Monk’. He began his career in films with a role in the film ‘The Day a Pig Fell into the Well’. Song Kang Ho went on to bag his first acting award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards for his performance in the 1997 movie ‘No. 3’.

The actor went on to appear in a number of notable projects, including ‘The Foul King’, ‘Joint Security Area’, ‘Memories of Murder’, ‘The Host’, ‘Snowpiercer’, ‘The Face Reader’ and more.

Song Kang Ho reunited with director Bong Joon Ho for the movie ‘Parasite’ in 2019, which went on to become the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. The actor most recently greeted audiences through the movies ‘Broker’ and ‘Emergency Declaration’ in 2022.

