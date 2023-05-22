Parasite actor Song Kang Ho to co-produce Korean remake of Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn's suspense thriller Drishyam

The critically acclaimed Indian film Drishyam is set to break barriers and captivate audiences worldwide with its upcoming Korean remake. This thrilling masterpiece, which originally starred the legendary Mohanlal, and popularised by Ajay Devgn’s Hindi remake will be co-produced by Song Kang Ho, the renowned actor from the Academy Award-winning film Parasite. Get ready for an extraordinary cinematic experience as the gripping tale of Drishyam takes on a new dimension.

Song Kang Ho takes the lead

Fans of Song Kang Ho's impeccable acting skills will be thrilled to know that he is the co-producer in the Korean adaptation of Drishyam. Known for his brilliant performances in Parasite, Snowpiercer, and Memories of Murder, Song Kang Ho brings a wealth of talent and depth to his roles, it would be good to see how he takes the role of co-producer of the film. Explore how he plans to bring his unique touch to this iconic character and make it his own.

The declaration of the remake took place on Sunday at the India Pavilion during the current Cannes Film Festival. Panorama Studios, an Indian production company, and Anthology Studios, co-founded by Jay Choi, former head of Warner Bros. local Korean production, along with Song Kang Ho as co-producer, the renowned actor from Parasite, and acclaimed director Kim Jee Woon, have joined forces for the Korean adaptation.

A cross-cultural phenomenon: Drishyam's impact goes global

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, known for the Hindi version of Drishyam, expressed excitement about the Korean remake, a first for a Hindi film. He believes it will expand the film's global reach and elevate Hindi cinema. Pathak emphasized the inspiration Indian cinema draws from Korean films, making the Korean adaptation a remarkable achievement for the industry. Equally enthusiastic, Jay Choi sees the collaboration as a significant milestone and aims to infuse the highly successful Hindi film with the unique elements of Korean cinema. It marks the first major co-production between Korea and India, creating a meaningful remake that combines the best of both cinematic worlds.

Drishyam follows a middle-class man's struggle to protect his family after an accidental death. The original 2013 film starred Mohanlal and Meena, with a 2015 remake directed by Nishikant Kamat featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran. Drishyam has been remade in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Mandarin, with an English remake in progress.

