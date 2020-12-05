Parasite and Record of Youth star Park So Dam undergoes COVID 19 testing post staff member testing positive

As revealed by the production company of Park So-dam's play L'Étudiante et Monsieur Henri, the Parasite star has undergone COVID-19 testing after being notified that one of her company staff members had tested positive.

As the production for dramas and movies; which were previously stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have resumed with full flow and with plenty of safety protocols in place, there have been several celebrities who have tested positive amid filming. This, in turn, has led to more delays in production. As per Allkpop, Park So-dam of Parasite and Record of Youth fame underwent COVID-19 testing and is on quarantine until her results come out.

This was confirmed by the production company of So-dam's theater play L'Étudiante et Monsieur Henri. In a statement, the production company revealed that one of the 29-year-old actress' company staff members had tested positive on December 4 and that So-dam was in contact with said staff member. "Actress Park So-dam has undergone COVID-19 testing and is awaiting her results while in quarantine, after she was notified that one of her company staff members whom she had contact with had tested positive on December 4. This company staff member also visited the theater building back on December 3 to meet with Park So-dam."

For now, all showings for L'Étudiante et Monsieur Henri has been postponed by two weeks and plans are to resume on December 18 depending on the situation at hand. "We do not expect any further COVID-19 cases to arise from this, as the theater has maintained strict disinfection measures, but as a precautionary policy, we will postpone our show for two weeks to ensure everyone's safety," their statement concluded.

ALSO READ: Why Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam starrer Record of Youth's ending was never meant to be a typical 'happy ending'

We hope everything is completely fine for Park So-dam!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×