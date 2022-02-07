Parasite’s Park So Dam said to have contracted COVID-19 in January amidst being treated for thyroid cancer

Park So Dam, who was recovering from surgery for thyroid cancer at the end of last year, was recently confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. According to an entertainment source on February 7th, Park So Dam was tested positive for a PCR test just before the Lunar New Year holiday last year.

Regarding this, Park So Dam's agency said, "We are currently verifying whether it is true or not," and "I will reveal my position after confirmation." Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer during a regular health checkup and underwent surgery in early December last year. As a result, she did not participate in the promotional activities of the movie 'Special Cargo', which was released on January 12, and was concentrating on recovery.

At the time, Park So Dam, who announced her intention to suspend activities through her agency at the time, said, "I was very surprised and scared when I found out about my current condition, but I will make sure to greet you in person with a much healthier appearance than before as I recover well and take better care of myself."

Park So Dam came into popular recognition in the 2015 film ‘The Priests’ and the TV series ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ (2016) and ‘Record of Youth’ (2020). She achieved international fame for her role in the 2019 critically acclaimed Korean comedy thriller film ‘Parasite’, which won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture.

