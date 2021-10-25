‘Parasite’ star Lee Sun Kyun is confined to his chaotic mind in ‘Dr. Brain’ trailer; Releasing on THIS date

On October 25, Apple TV dropped a terrifying trailer for ‘Dr. Brain’ which is set to release on November 4th and it will leave you in jitters! Lee Sun Kyun, a brilliant scientist, uses his wife’s memories to find the perpetrator of her and their son’s death but instead he discovers a web of lies that he cannot break free of.

In the 2 minute trailer, one could see the sheer amount of scenes that will leave you feeling like it’s a horror film but will rather trick the viewers and get them to scratch their heads for answers. Lee Sun Kyung as Se Won, the gifted scientist that tries to find the truth behind a life-altering incident but instead finds himself entangled in the memories of people that are slowly either becoming his own or creating more chaos in his mind.

Seo Ji Hye as a hard-headed and justice-loving detective has also created quite a presence for herself, keeping us curious as to how her skills will affect the script. Other brilliant actors like Lee You Young, Yoo Teo, Park Hee Soon and many more are also participating in the limited series, leaving the viewers curious as to how different the series will turn out to be.

Based on a Korean webtoon, the live-action sci-fi thriller follows Se Won (played by Parasite‘s Lee Sun Kyun), a brilliant brain scientist who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, Se Won goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead, to access their memories for clues.

The series will be releasing on November 11 on Apple TV+, so keep your eyes peeled for the brilliant series!

