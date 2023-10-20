Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun confirmed to be involved in drug abuse case: Agency issues statement

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Actor Lee Sun Kyun popular for his roles in Academy Award winner film Parasite and classic K-drama Coffee Prince is confirmed to be a part of the drug abuse case. Recently Korean media news reports started swarming out regarding a top actor “L” being investigated for drug abuse. Fans began speculating about the actor's identity, and it was recently confirmed that it is indeed Lee Sun Kyun. His agency has also issued a statement regarding the case.

Lee Sun Kyun involved in drug abuse case

According to a representative from Incheon Police Station on October 20th confirmed that the speculative person known by the initial “L” being accused of drug abuse is My Mister famed actor Lee Sun Kyun. In their statement, the representative confirmed that Lee Sun Kyun had indeed used marijuana and had paid a significant sum of money to his drug dealer. While the matter is under investigation at the police station, authorities suspect that the extortion from the dealer may be related to Coffee Prince star’s celebrity status.

Fans were also making guesses about the actor's identity, considering the hints provided, such as details about his age and his marital status with the keyword “Vongole” about his K-drama Pasta.

The Parasite actor’s agency Hodu Entertainment, also released an official statement regarding the case. In their statement, they mentioned that they are currently verifying the accuracy of the allegations against Lee Sun Kyun. Hodu Entertainment also added that they intend to cooperate fully and honestly with any inspectors and future investigations regarding the case. It is also being reported that many popular celebrities, 3rd generation Chaebols (Families with rich business/ conglomerate) and many others are also involved in this drug abuse case according to the Incheon Police.

More about the drug abuse case

According to reports on October 19th, A top star recognized by his initial “L” is being held under investigation for drug use. As reported by KG News, the Incheon Police were investigating an adult establishment in Gangnam when they received information regarding top actor "L's" drug use. There were speculations in the report that the actor was as big of a name as actor Yoo Ah In who is also currently being investigated under drug use controversy. Investigations also revealed that he was an actor in his 40s. Many were shocked to learn that the said top actor had been using drugs, including marijuana, on multiple occasions between the months of January and October 2023.

These drugs were reportedly used at either the adult establishment or at his residence. It's also important to note that according to the same reports, it wasn't only him who had been using these substances. There was said to be involvement of many high-level individuals in the case as well and the numbers mounted up to 8 people. The list included many trainees, celebrities and people who worked at the establishment. Many fans started guessing the identity of the actor with the hints and soon after, on October 20th, it was revealed to be none other than Lee Sun Kyun. Currently, further investigations are going on in the case.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

