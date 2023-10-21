Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun’s upcoming K-drama No Way Out hit by filming setbacks amid drug abuse controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Recently actor Lee Sun Kyun was confirmed to be involved in a drug-related case. On October 20, HODU&U Entertainment, the agency representing the My Mister actor, confirmed his involvement in a drug investigation. The actor was scheduled to film the upcoming thriller K-drama No Way Out, which is now facing filming setbacks due to controversy.

Lee Sun Kyun’s No Way Out hit by filming setbacks

According to media outlet Star News on October 20, Lee Sun Kyun was set to begin filming for his upcoming K-drama No Way Out on October 21 and 22. He is playing a lead role in the show, the K-Drama has already started its first filming. But due to the unexpected controversy surrounding My Mister star’s drug allegations, it was reported that he couldn't immediately join the ongoing filming. This came as a surprise to the production company and the staff who had already commenced the filming process and caused setbacks for the filming process.

No Way Out is a suspense thriller K-drama about the clash between the people who want to kill and the people who want to survive after a public murder bounty of 20.0 billion KRW (roughly 14.8 million USD) is announced in response to the release of a dangerous criminal. Lee Sun Kyun was cast to portray the character Baek Jung Shik, a police officer responsible for safeguarding citizens from dangerous criminals. Alongside Lee Sun Kyun, the show boasts an ensemble of notable actors, including Yoo Jae Myung, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Mu Yeol, and Lee Kwang Soo.

With all the allegations and reports surrounding the Parasite star, it is most likely the production company would likely have to find a replacement for his character in order to complete filming.

More about Lee Sun Kyun's drug case

Recently, news broke out that a top star, L was undergoing investigation for drug abuse. Many hints were given which pointed towards the Coffee Prince star and his agency HODU&U Entertainment, finally confirming that it was indeed Lee Sun Kyun. When news of his drug allegations surfaced, Lee Sun Kyun's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, released an official statement. They explained in their statement that they are presently confirming the authenticity of the accusations made against Lee Sun Kyun. Additionally, HODU&U Entertainment stated that they plan to fully and honestly collaborate with any officials and any upcoming case investigations. According to the Incheon Police, this drug abuse case also involves a number of well-known celebrities, third-generation Chaebols (Families with wealthy businesses or conglomerates), and numerous other people.

They also revealed that Lee Sun Kyun had been a target of defamation and threats from a particular individual associated with the case. In their statement, they mentioned that the actor had been consistently subjected to defamation and threats from an individual connected to the case, and he had lodged a complaint with the investigating agency. The agency conveyed that they would share any forthcoming updates through their legal representative and sought understanding from the fans. Moreover, they asserted their commitment to taking strong measures against the spread of false information through malicious or harmful posts.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

