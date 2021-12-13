'Parasite' star Park So Dam undergoes surgery after being diagnosed with Thyroid cancer

K-drama fans we have some bad news for you! On December 13, Park So Dam's agency Artist Company released a statement announcing that she will not be joining promotions for her upcoming film 'Special Cargo,' which premieres on January 12, as she is recovering from surgery for papillary thyroid cancer.

Park So Dam's agency revealed that she was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer from her regular health examination, and has completed surgery following the doctor’s recommendation. She is heartbroken that she cannot attend the long-awaited premiere of her film 'Special Cargo' and is sad that she cannot meet fans.

Although actress Park So Dam cannot participate in the 'Special Cargo' promotions, she is cheering on her fellow co-actors. They also express gratitude to the team of 'Special Cargo' who are also overcoming a difficult situation together with everyone who supports 'Special Cargo' and actress Park So Dam. The agency promised that Park So Dam will focus on recovery to greet everyone in good health in the future. Her agency also assured her fans that they will do their best for her speedy recovery and regularly update fans about her health.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Park So Dam's upcoming film 'Special Cargo' will be released on January 12 next year, with the release being delayed by a week, from its original release. On December 13, NEW Pictures released the poster for 'Special Cargo' with the statement. For those uninitiated, 'Special Cargo' is a crime action movie depicting a chase that takes place when Eunha, a special express driver with a 100 percent success rate, gets caught up in an unexpected delivery accident. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

