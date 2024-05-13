Parasite to Decision to Leave: 8 South Korean films which won big at Cannes Film Festival over the years

Parasite, Decision to Leave, Oldboy and more South Korean movies have left a global impact. Here are 8 South Korean films which have won at the Cannes Film Festival.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 13, 2024  |  06:00 PM IST |  10K
South Korean films have impressed global audiences with their meaningful and exciting plots, great performances and overall great stories. Many South Korean films have won at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival over the years. It is one of the most renowned international film festivals. Hits like Parasite, Oldboy and more have been awarded at this festival. The event is currently happening from May 14 to May 25. Here are 8 South Korean films which have won at the Cannes Film Festival. 

8 South Korean films which have won at Cannes Film Festival

  1. Decision to Leave
  2. Parasite
  3. Oldbo
  4.  Broker
  5. Painted Fire
  6. Secret Sunshine
  7. Poetry 
  8. Thirst 
Latest Articles