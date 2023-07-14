Parasite’s Cho Yeo Jeong and The Glory’s Jung Sung Il to lead upcoming thriller film Interview? Find Out

The story of an unprecedented serial killer, Young Hoon (Jung Sung Il), who killed 11 people and offered a special interview to veteran reporter Seon Joo (Cho Yeo Jeong), who was desperate for a scoop, will be portrayed by Jung Sung Il and Cho Yeo Jeong. They completed the planning on July twelfth (Wednesday), and the shooting is going to start on July 17th.

Cho Yeo Jeong and Jung Sung Il starrer The Interview:

Parasite's Cho Yeo Jeong assumes the job of Seon Joo, a social affairs correspondent eager for scoops, appearing in her new position and will show a character change. The character Young Hoon, played by The Glory's Jung Sung Il, has killed 11 individuals, yet has a great mind and an observant personality to the point of concealing his crimes impeccably. Cho Yeo Jeong stated that the movie "The Interview" is an interview between a reporter and a serial killer that has the charm of a dense story. She also stated that she will do her best to convey the tension and cinematic fun that she felt while reading the scenario through the movie. Jung Sung Il said that it took under one minute to peruse the last section of the scenario and settle on the choice to do the film. They are getting ready by putting everything into their characters so that they can help the work of everyone in the movie come to life. As a result, they asked the audience to look forward to the movie and show their interest and support.

The Interview:

Cho Young Joon composed and coordinated the film and he additionally made his debut with the film 'Preparation' (2017). Director Cho Young Joon expressed that after the pandemic, he needed to try another thrilling film that was worth watching in theaters. He said that he will plan well and finish the shooting securely so the tension of the interviewee and the questioner as well as the tension of the space can go well together. It is supposed that a large portion of the film will be shot in one room.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok starrer tvN drama Time Walking On Memory to premiere in December? Find Out