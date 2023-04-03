Parasite’s Park So Dam, NCT’s Doyoung & SHINee’s Minho pose backstage with Red Velvet at their Seoul concert

Girl group Red Velvet recently held their ‘R to V’ concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on April 1 and 2. This was the group’s first solo concert in the last three years thereby making it a highly-anticipated event. The second day of the concert was concluded by the group with a viral backstage photo of Red Velvet with fellow labelmates Doyoung (NCT), Minho (SHINee), and Eunhyuk (SUPER JUNIOR). The aforementioned label-mates can be seen gleefully upholding their respective concert placards as they pose next to the members of Red Velvet.

Park So Dam at Red Velvet’s concert

Another popular backstage snap from Red Velvet’s recent concert shows ‘Parasite’ fame Park So Dam and AKMU Lee Suhyun posing alongside their friend and Red Velvet member Yeri. The said picture was one of the multiple photos that were uploaded by Park So Dam on her Instagram story. In her stories, Park So Dam can be seen thanking Yeri and wishing her luck for her upcoming performance. Similar photos were also uploaded by AKMU’s Suhyun. Both Park So Dam and Suhyun did not shy away from posting multiple pictures of their friend Yeri as they cheered her on.

More about Red Velvet

Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group that debuted under SM Entertainment in the year 2014. The group has five members - Irene, Yeri, Joy, Wendy, and Seulgi. The group released its debut single ‘Happiness’ with just four members. Red Velvet’s fifth member Yeri was added to the group much later in 2015. Red Velvet is one of the most popular K-pop groups today. Besides their visually immaculate line-up, the group is loved and admired for its stunning musical versatility. Every member of Red Velvet has a unique voice that brilliantly complements all the others.

The group has a massive fanbase in South Korea. It also made a brief appearance on the superhit K-drama Descendants of the Sun starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. Besides their activities as idols, the girls have also been part of a few acting projects. Group leader Irene for example was seen in a lead role in ‘Double Patty’. Group member Joy on the other hand has played lead roles in some really popular K-dramas like ‘The Liar and His Lover’ starring Lee Hyun Woo and ‘Tempted’ starring Woo Do Hwan.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MONSTA X share a glimpse of the entire group from their last dinner together before Minhyuk’s enlistment