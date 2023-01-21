Parasite’s Park So Dam opens up about her cancer diagnosis and challenges she faced; Here are all details

Park So Dam’s agency Artist Company revealed in late 2021 that the actress was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and completely shocked fans. She underwent surgery to treat the diagnosis and stayed away from the public eye for a complete year to properly recover. She made her first appearance in about a year with a press conference in December 2022. She also apologized to her fans for making them worry about her health.

The South Korean actress Park So Dam , who is well-known for her work in ‘ Parasite ’ has recently made a comeback with the movie ‘ Phantom ’ which was released on January 18, 2023. However, before the release of the movie, Park So Dam gave a detailed interview about her cancer diagnosis along with the challenges that she faced in both personal and professional life because of this diagnosis.

Details of Park So Dam medical diagnosis

Shooting for Phantom

In a recent interview, Park So Dam became candid about the health difficulties that she faced during and after the filming of ‘Phantom’. She talked about feeling pain in the body as she was shooting for ‘Phantom’, however she dismissed it as burnout. She consistently felt anxiety during the shoot of the film because of her worsening health, however thought that they were just psychological problems. The South Korean actress was also extremely apologetic to her seniors and directors because of these struggles.

Not only did the ‘Parasite’ actress complete the shooting for ‘Phantom’ but she also finished the post-production dubbing process while dealing with the cancer symptoms. Park So Dam mentioned that not only did she almost lose her voice throughout the process, but she was also extremely anxious about her end performance.

Park So Dam also mentioned that owing to these health struggles, she was also apprehensive to watch the complete movie. However, the director of the Phantom Lee Hae Young reassured the actress about her performance.

Park So Dam revealed how during the initial years of her debut, people used to call her a civil servant because of her diligence towards the work. The actress did not understand when the acquaintances told her to take it easy. However, in 2023, the 10th debut anniversary has decided to reflect more on herself along with taking better care of her health to keep her acting career going for a long time.

Park So Dam Current Health Status

In the interview, Park So Dam also revealed her current health status as she mentioned that her health has been improving a lot and she is grateful that she can meet and talk to people using her own voice. Park So Dam adds that her skin has been messy due to a hormonal imbalance and her stamina has not yet fully recovered from what it used to be. But she is trying to rediscover the flow of body by regularly going to Pilates and working on it. The road to recovery is certainly long after the surgery, however, she has been genuinely happy to lead a normal life again.

Park So Dam also spoke about, though not necessarily, how this painful experience completely changed her perspective towards life. Earlier, she only used to focus on projects and work without investing any time into herself. The Parasite actress began thinking about how to live in a healthier manner in the future.

Fans reaction to Park So Dam recovery

Fans were happy with the recovery of Park So Dam and wished for her complete recovery from the diagnosis moving forward. One user commented about liking the actress' work on Parasite and Cinderella along with wishing her a speedy recovery and new projects moving forward. Another user commented being happy with the quick recovery of the talented actress.

About Phantom

With her recovering health, Park So Dam was also preparing as her film ‘Phantom’ was going to be released on January 18 2023. This movie is set during the time of the Japanese colonization of Korea in 1993. It follows the storyline of the suspects who were referred to as potential phantom spies and were locked in isolated hotels. These people were suspected to have been planted by anti-Japanese organizations in the country. Park So Dam plays the role of Yuriko in the ‘Phantom’ who is bold and ambitious and despite being Korean, she wins the post of chief secretary of the Government General political affairs.