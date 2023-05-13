Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged; Actress shares dream-like PICS from engagement ceremony

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are finally engaged! Parineeti and Raghav, who were first spotted together by the paparazzi after a dinner date in Mumbai earlier this year, remained tight-lipped about their relationship. While it was being reported that the couple would get engaged on 13th May, neither Parineeti, nor Raghav confirmed it. Now that Parineeti and Raghav are finally engaged, the actress took to her Instagram account to drop some dreamy pictures from her engagement ceremony.

Pictures from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make for a gorgeous couple in these mesmerizing pictures from their engagement ceremony. Parineeti, as usual, looks breathtaking in a light beige-coloured Manish Malhotra ensemble, while Raghav Chadha also looks dapper in an ivory-hued achkan, designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।". The actress is seen flaunting her huge diamond ring in the pictures. Take a look!

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of their family and friends, in Delhi. Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi this morning. Priyanka posed for the paparazzi post Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony. She was seen looking gorgeous in a yellow ruffled saree.

Yesterday, Pinkvilla informed that the celebrations began from 12th May, and that Parineeti and Raghav planned a party for their family and close friends, a day before the engagement. “They want the guests to have a good time, and dance the night away, before the big day tomorrow. Pari’s brothers Sahaj and Shivang are overseeing all the arrangements,” informed a source.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement pictures are beyond beautiful, and we can’t wait to get some more glimpses. Congratulations to the lovely couple!