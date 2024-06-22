Paris Fashion Week: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Henry Lau and TOMORROW X TOGETHER grace Dior Men's Spring 2025 show

Paris Fashion Week saw a dazzling display of star power as ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Henry Lau, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER graced the Dior Men's Spring 2025 show. Cha Eun Woo turned heads with his impeccable fashion statement, while Henry Lau flaunted a chic semi-formal look.

Making their debut as Dior's new brand ambassadors, TOMORROW X TOGETHER captivated the audience with their vibrant style though fans missed Beomgyu who is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has all eyes on him

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo captivated all with his stylish ensemble at the Dior Men's Spring 2025 show. He wore knee-length grey pants, a v-neck vest, and a brown leather jacket, paired with black boots, perfectly complementing his ethereal visuals.

Henry Lau garners praise for chic fashion sense

Henry Lau impressed with his chic fashion sense at Paris Fashion Week 2024. Sporting light grey trousers and a firozi blue vest, topped with a front-open brown leather jacket, he completed his semi-formal look with beige-colored loafers.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER brings youthful charm to the fashion event

TOMORROW X TOGETHER made a vibrant debut at the Dior Men's Spring 2025 show, each member bringing their unique style to the forefront. Leader Soobin exuded warmth in a monotone beige outfit that complemented his lush brown hair, accented by neon sneakers for a summery touch.

Maknae Huening Kai sported soft pastel attire, showcasing platinum blonde locks and completing his look with white shoes.

Yeonjun and Taehyun opted for contrasting dark and light shades of blue. Yeonjun paired his ensemble with neon blue shoes, while Taehyun chose neon green ones, adding a striking pop of color.

Unfortunately, Beomgyu was unable to attend due to an ankle injury, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his return. Despite his absence, TXT's presence at the fashion event was impactful, highlighting their youthful charm and individual fashion statements on an international stage.

Interestingly, the auspicious annual fashion event was themed ‘Cats and Dogs’, but no, it wasn’t inspired by TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 2019 hit track of the same title, rather the inspiration was drawn from the works of South African artist Hylton Nel.

