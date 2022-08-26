Park Bo Gum and IU in talks to star in My Mister director and When the Camellia Blooms writer’s next?

A new K-drama starring Park Bo Gum and IU? Sounds like the best news we’ve heard in a long time. On August 26, multiple media reports claimed that IU has chosen her next K-drama and will soon be greeting the fans. According to the reports, ‘My Mister’ director Kim Won Seok and Im Sang Choon, the writer of ‘Fight My Way’ as well as ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ will be joining hands to bring this drama to life.

Soon, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment responded to the reports saying that they had indeed received the offer for the drama. They further clarified that the singer-actor is in the process of reviewing the script. While the casting was not yet confirmed, she is definitely in talks to appear and nothing has been decided so far.

On the other hand, it was also reported that actor Park Bo Gum has been approached for the male lead role in the drama. Park Bo Gum returned after completing his mandatory military service a few months ago and is yet to make his grand return. The news of his next role has already excited the fans for a possible confirmation.

However, the actor’s agency responded to the news saying that they are yet to receive any casting offer for the role and this was the first time they are even hearing of the actor’s involvement in the project. Park Bo Gum’s next project may not be this drama with IU as his management has refused that any sort of contact has been made in regards to this particular release. They have also said that no script has been received by their team.

