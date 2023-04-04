Park Bo Gum and IU’s upcoming drama ‘You Did Good’ confirmed to air via Netflix

Earlier today, South Korean production company Pan Entertainment made an announcement. In the said announcement, Pan Entertainment confirmed that ‘You Did Good’ will in fact be aired via Netflix. Pan Entertainment had previously mentioned that it has a tie-up with Netflix Worldwide Entertainment LCC for the production and supply of original content. The regions of the distribution of the same have been specified as global and the conclusion of the same is scheduled on October 21, 2025. Further information concerning the contract was kept undisclosed owing to the confidentiality of the contract.

You Did Good

‘You Did Good’ is an upcoming Korean drama starring ‘Love in the Moonlight’ star Park Bo Gum and ‘Hotel Del Luna’ fame IU. ‘You Did Good’ will narrate the story of Ae Soon, a rebellious character who hails from Jeju and Kwan Sik. The drama is reportedly set against the backdrop of the 1950s. ‘You Did Good’ will be IU’s first drama since ‘Hotel Del Luna’. She will soon be seen alongside ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Park Seo Joon in the upcoming South Korean sports-comedy ‘Dream’. Park Bo Gum on the other hand will be returning to the tv series after almost 3 years. He was last seen in the 2020 coming-of-age drama ‘Record Of Youth’ alongside ‘Parasite’ star Park So Dam.

Park Bo Gum is one of the most popular actors in South Korea. He made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 South Korean thriller ‘Blind’. Park Bo Gum then appeared in a variety of shows before finally rising to mainstream popularity with his roles in shows like ‘Reply 1988’ and ‘Hello Monster’. Some of his most popular shows include ‘Love in the Moonlight’ alongside Kim Yoo Jung and ‘Record Of Youth’ alongside ‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam.

IU or Lee Ji Eun is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actress. IU debuted with her first EP ‘Lost and Found’ when she was just 15. Her following albums were fairly popular but it was only after the release of her track ‘Good Day’ that she established her image as a promising artist.

