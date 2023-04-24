Park Bo Gum and IVE’s Jang Won Young pose together on set of commercial; Fans gush over powerful visuals

Park Bo Gum and Jang Won Young have been turning heads with their chemistry on the sets of a new advertisement. The two stars, who are known for their exceptional presence and striking visuals, recently posed together on set, and their chemistry was nothing short of electric.

On April 24, IVE's Jang Won Young took to Instagram and released a video of a recent campaign she did with Park Bo Gum, as well as a photo taken on set by the two.

In the photos released by the brand, Park Bo Gum and Jang Won Young are seen sporting trendy outfits and posing against an aesthetic backdrop. The two stars are all smiles and seem to be having a great time on set, which is reflected in their natural and effortless chemistry. Park Bo Gum and Jang Won Young are two of the hottest young stars in the Korean entertainment industry right now. Park Bo Gum is known for his impressive acting skills and his heartwarming personality, while Jang Won Young is quickly rising to fame as a member of the popular K-pop group IVE.

Netizens have been quick to pick up on the chemistry between the two stars, and many have taken to social media to express their excitement over the unexpected pairing. Some fans have even gone so far as to speculate that the two might be working on a new drama together.

It remains to be seen whether Park Bo Gum and Jang Won Young will collaborate on any other projects in the future, but their chemistry in this advertisement has definitely left fans wanting more. With their natural and effortless charm, it’s no surprise that they have quickly become the talk of the town.

Park Bo Gum is a South Korean actor, singer, and musician who is now signed to the label THEBLACKLABEL. He received notoriety for his varied variety of television drama roles such as a genius Go player in 'Reply 1988'and a Joseon crown prince in 'Love in the Moonlight’. Park Bo Gum has received numerous awards, including the Top Excellence Award, the 30th KBS Drama Awards, and the 16th Korea Assembly Grand Award. In 2016, he became the youngest artist ever to be selected for Gallup Korea's Actor of the Year. He was the first actor to top Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity List in 2017.

Jang Won Young, a South Korean K-pop idol, had been training for a year and two months. She competed in the survival show, finishing first and joining the final lineup of group IZ*ONE. On her birthday, she was declared the center/rank 1 of the group. On April 29, 2021, IZ*ONE officially disbanded. She became a member of the South Korean girl group IVE, which is managed by Starship Entertainment.

