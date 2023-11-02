Park Bo Gum and Jeon Somi to return as hosts for 2023 MAMA awards

Park Bo Gum & Jeon Somi will serve as hosts for the 2023 MAMA Awards on November 28 and 29, respectively. The two were last seen hosting the 2022 MAMA Awards and in a social media update, MAMA Awards confirmed the return of the duo.

Park Bo Gum and Jeon Somi called icons who convey the value and message of MAMA

With just weeks left to go, the MAMA Awards announced its host for this year’s award show and they are none other than Jeon Somi & Park Bo Gum.

Somi, who will host Chapter 1 on Nov. 28, has also bagged nominations in several categories this year, meanwhile Park Bo Gum will host Chapter 2 of the ceremony that will be taking place on Nov. 29 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Sharing his thoughts on the chosen hosts, Shim Joon Beom, the head of CJ ENM’s music content division, said, “I think those two, who participated in the first year of the rebranding of MAMA Awards, are truly the right fit as icons who convey the value and message of the awards ceremony.”

2023 MAMA Awards to be held at the Tokyo Dome

The highly anticipated MAMA Awards for the year will be happening in 2 chapters on November 28 and 29 at the Tokyo Dome and the theme is “ONE I BORN,” meaning that “I” with infinite potential and MAMA meet with positive energy and are born together as “ONE.”

Shedding some light on the preparations for awards ceremony, Shim Joon Beom further added, “We have foreshadowed an interactive stage where people can empathize and come together through K-pop this year, we plan to introduce some new technologies to communicate with the global audience in a new way and present a variety of entertainment.”

