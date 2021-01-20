Park Bo Gum and songwriter Sam Kim bonded over 'really good pasta' before they collaborated on All My Love

Before he enlisted, Park Bo Gum dropped a track titled All My Love. While fans loved the song, the track's songwriter Sam Kim spills the beans on working with the actor.

Last August, Park Bo Gum enlisted in the military for his compulsory training. While the actor gave fans an extremely short notice, he made sure not to leave them empty-handed. While his show, Record of Youth, was releasing post his enlistment, he bid farewell to his fans with the release of the song All My Love. The song saw Park Bo Gum collaborate with songwriter Sam Kim. As fans continue to shower the song with love months after its release, Sam Kim opened up about his experience of working with the actor-singer.

He appeared on Eric Nam's The K-Pop Daebak Show where the former opened up about working with Park Bo Gum. He gushed about the actor before he went on to reveal that the two met and bonded over a meal of pasta. As translated by Koreaboo, the songwriter said, "He is such a sweetheart, It’s insane how nice he is. Before I wrote the song for him, we like met up and ate some really good pasta. And then we shared ideas and he like, he was talking about his life and what he was going through, and he made it such a comfortable space for me to talk about what I was going through at that time."

The comfort space between the two helped the songwriting in penning the lyrics. Sam Kim added that it was an experience he would cherish for long and said that he loves the song.

In case you missed it, check out the song below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Can you guess which Park Bo Gum drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Koreaboo

Share your comment ×