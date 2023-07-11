Park Bo Gum confirmed to debut as a musical star through Let Me Fly; Find all details inside

On July 10, the news was confirmed that Park Bo Gum will be taking on a role in the musical Let me fly. It tells the story of Nam Won, who, as a result of radiofrequency effects during one fateful night in 1969, finds himself transformed into a 70-year-old grandfather. The narrative weaves between the past and the future as the young and inexperienced Nam Won grapples with his desire to return to his former self.

Park Bo Gum’s debut musical Let Me Fly

Park Bo Gum, the actor and singer is all set to make his musical debut through his next project Let Me Fly. This production gained recognition at the 7th Korea Musical Awards, receiving nominations for six awards, including the Grand Prize, Best Musical, Best Original Screenplay, Best Composition, Best Arrangement/Music Director, and Best New Actor. In 2022, it won three of these categories, namely Best Musical, Best Composition (Min Chan Hong), and Best New Actor (Lee Hyung Hoon).

Joining Park Bo Gum in the cast are Ahn Ji Hwan and Shin Jae Beom, who will play the younger version of Nam Won, while Kim Tae Hwan, Kim Do Bin, and Lee Hyung Hoon take on the role of the older Nam Won. Sun Hee, Nam Won's grandmother, and ally, will be portrayed by Bang Jin Ui, Yoon Gong Joo, and Choi Soo Jin, and Jung Boon, Nam Won's only love, will be played by Na Ha Na, Hong Ji Hee, and Im Ye Jin.

What do we know about Let Me Fly

As the immature Nam-won, Seon-hee's grandmother, and Jeong-bun, Nam-won's beloved, reflect on their lives, the narrative transcends time, encompassing the past, future, and present. The actors on stage, along with the audience, embark on a captivating journey through time, evoking both hazy memories and thrilling prospects. The two-hour performance whisks by in an instant, leaving the audience enthralled and garnering enthusiastic reviews.

The musical is scheduled to run for a total of 100 performances, from September 26 to December 10, at the YES24 Stage in Seoul. Following its Seoul run, the production will embark on a tour, visiting Busan, Anyang, and other cities to engage with audiences.

