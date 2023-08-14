Park Bo Gum gets emotional at fan meeting; BIGBANG's Taeyang and Zion.T join actor on stage as special guests

Park Bo Gum held a fan meeting called Cantabile on August 11 and 12 to celebrate his 12th debut anniversary at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park. Selling out all the tickets as soon as the reservations began the Love in the Moonlight saw a successful event. He invited fellow labelmates BIGBANG's Taeyang and Zion.T as special guests for this big day.

Park Bo Gum got emotional at the fan meeting

To commemorate the 12-year journey he has spent as an actor, he held a fan meeting event on August 11 and 12. He celebrated this special day with his fans performing multiple Korean songs as said by his agency Cantabile stands for song-like in Italian and he wished to sing for his fans happily. This event was more significant for the actor and his fans, as it was his first fan meeting in four years. He got emotional listening to stories from his fans. When he heard the fans sing along with him, the Encounter actor could not hold back his tears. He said, "As time goes by my memory seems to be fading too, but your faces I hope it doesn't fade away."

The BIGBANG member is managed by THEBLACKLABEL which is also home to Park Bo Gum. Taeyang joined the stage to perform his song Seed as soon as he began singing Park Bo Gum couldn't hold back his tears.

The Hello Monster actor got emotional as he found the lyrics very touching. Korean Hip-hop and R&B singer Zion.T also joined the Reply 1988 actor to perform his song No Make Up. The two stars greeted each other in an adorable way that fans can not help but swoon over their interaction.

About Park Bo Gum

The Record of Youth actor entered the Korean entertainment industry 12 years back in the Blind released on August 10, 2011. The actor has shown his exceptional acting skills in numerous K-dramas and has gained international popularity for the same. He is well known for his roles, Choi Taek in Reply 1988 and Lee Yeong in Love in the Moonlight.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Reply 1988 and Encounter star Park Bo Gum turns 30: Find out how he rose to fame