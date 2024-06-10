Park Bo Gum gets ‘jealous’ over fan expressing love to Wonderland co-star Bae Suzy during movie stage greetings; Watch

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy co-starred in the sci-fi movie Wonderland which premiered in theatres in South Korea on June 5, 2024. Following the same, the co-stars along with the director of the movie visited the Wonderland movie stage greetings.

During the movie stage greetings when one fan confessed to Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum had an amusing ‘jealous’ reaction.

Park Bo Gum’s adorable ‘jealous’ reaction over fan’s ‘confession’ to co-star Bae Suzy

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy greeted fans and viewers during the Wonderland movie stage event along with director Kim Tae Yong.

One interesting moment was captured by fans when a fan loudly shouted ‘unnie (Korean honorific for older sister-like figures used by women) I love you’. After which Park Bo Gum suddenly with a funny stopping-like movement said in an adorable way ‘No’.

Park Bo Gum’s reaction hinted at a fun ‘jealousy’ over someone else confessing to his movie co-star Bae Suzy. They both play lovers in the movie Wonderland. His response was so cute that the whole audience burst out laughing.

Watch Park Bo Gum’s ‘jealous’ reaction over fan’s expressing love to Bae Suzy here:

Meanwhile, Wonderland is a moving science fiction movie set in a world where people use a generative AI to meet their lost loved ones.

However, when the virtual and real world begin to break apart, relationships and truth stand to the test. Wonderland stars Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, Tang Wei, and Jung Yu Mi. The movie also has a special cameo from Gong Yoo.

Know Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum is a sensational and beloved South Korean actor who is noted for his acting in K-dramas and movies.

Park Bo Gum’s role as genius Go player Choi Taek in the family drama Reply 1988 became the breakthrough that shot him to immense fame and recognition.

His other noted K-dramas that with time have become a statement of his acting prowess are Record of Youth, Encounter, Love in The Moonlight, and Hello Monster. Meanwhile, he is also known for his roles in the movies A Hard Day, Seo Bok, and Coin Locker Girl.

