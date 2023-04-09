Park Bo Gum hopes fans have a 'Blessed Easter' after meeting them in Paris; Snaps selfie and signs autograph

Korean heartthrob Park Bo Gum surprised fans in Paris with a meet-and-greet during the Easter weekend. The actor, who hosted the Music Bank Festival in Paris, made time to interact with his fans and spread some holiday cheer. Dive in to take a closer look at him meeting fans and how he made Easter special for them.

Park Bo Gum's Surprise Meet-and-Greet

Park Bo Gum happened to meet a few fans in Paris and being the ever-charming gentleman that he is, the actor greeted his fans with a smile, signed autographs, and even took a selfie with them. The actor made sure to spend time with his fans, making their Easter weekend even more special.

Park Bo Gum's Easter Message

Park Bo Gum took the time to wish his fans a “Blessed Easter”, calling them his friends and thanking them for their support by replying to a tweet. The actor has a reputation for being kind and considerate toward his fans, and this was no exception. Park Bo Gum's message of Easter blessings was a heartwarming gesture that his fans surely appreciated.

About Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum is a South Korean actor, singer, and musician who is currently signed to the label THEBLACKLABEL. He gained acclaim for his diverse array of television drama roles such as a psychopathic lawyer in 'Hello Monster', a genius Go player in 'Reply 1988', a Joseon crown prince in 'Love in the Moonlight', and a free-spirited tourist who falls for an older woman in 'Encounter'.

The Hallyu star is well-known for his upright demeanour and wholesome good looks. His pop-cultural influence has been dubbed ‘Bo Gum Magic,’ and after the release of ‘Love in the Moonlight,’ he was dubbed the ‘Nation's Crown Prince.’ He's also been dubbed the ‘Nation's Son-in-Law’ because of his diverse fan base, which ranges from teenagers to grandmothers. Park Bo Gum has received numerous awards, including the Top Excellence Award at the 30th KBS Drama Awards, as well as the 16th Korea Assembly Grand Award. In 2016, he became the youngest artist ever to be named Gallup Korea's Actor of the Year. He was the first actor to top Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity List in 2017.

