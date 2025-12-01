Park Bo Gum, Hyeri and more recreate Reply 1988 poster during 10th anniversary celebration; Ryu Jun Yeol only one missing

The cast and crew of the famed K-drama Reply 1988 reunited in October to film special content commemorating their 10th anniversary. Previously, it was revealed that actors Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol, the two leads who began dating after the end of the show, would avoid a clash following their breakup. A new update showing the actors in attendance confirmed that other male counterparts would join the actress as they recreate the iconic Ssangmun-dong poster, with 39-year-old skipping the event over an alleged scheduling conflict.

Reply 1988 cast reunites for celebratory trip

Originally, Hyeri’s Sung Deok Sun was supposed to be flanked by Ryu Jun Yeol’s Kim Jung Hwan on one side and Go Kyung Pyo’s Sung Sun Woo on the other. The new poster was revealed on 15.ya baby’s Instagram, showing Park Bo shows a recreation of the original with all 15 actors standing in their designated spots, with the exception of Ryu Jun Yeol. He is said to have sent in pre-shot video content, trying to be a part of the celebrations as much as possible.

Interestingly, Park Bo Gum, who ended up with Hyeri on the show and has maintained a great relationship with all cast members, arguably becoming the most successful out of the lot, was seen doing his utmost. He even managed to style his hair almost exactly like that of his character, Go prodigy Choi Taek. All the cast members include Sung Dong Il, Lee Il Hwa, Ra Mi Ran, Kim Sung Kyun, Choi Moo Sung, Kim Sun Young, Yoo Jae Myung, Ryu Hye Young, Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Bo Gum, Ahn Jae Hong, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Sung Won, and Lee Min Ji.

The 10th anniversary reunion celebration was shot back in October over a span of 2 days, with the cast and crew heading to Gangwon-do alongside director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung. The events of October 12 and 13 will be broadcast across 3 episodes, with the first premiering on December 19 at 8:40 pm KST.

ALSO READ: Know all about Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s past relationship; from Reply 1988 to break-up and Han So Hee drama