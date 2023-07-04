Park Bo Gum in talks to debut as a musical star in Let Me Fly; Actor's agency reviews positive consideration

On July 4, it has been reported that Park Bo Gum will take on a starring role in the upcoming musical Let Me Fly, scheduled for September. While details are still being worked out, the buzz around his potential involvement is growing.

Park Bo Gum to star in a musical

Actor Park Bo-gum is set to make his debut on the musical stage. The Black Label, Park Bo-gum's agency, confirmed that they are considering his appearance in the musical Let Me Fly. The musical revolves around the character of Nam Won, who finds himself transported from 1969 to the year 2020. As he navigates the challenges of the present, he also yearns to return to his past and reunite with his love, Jung Boon.

Park Bo Gum's background makes him a fitting candidate for this musical endeavor. Having graduated with a major in musical performance from Myongji University's Movie & Musical department, he already displayed his passion for the genre by serving as a music director for the musical Hairspray in 2017.

What do we know about Let Me Fly

The musical received a warm reception during its premiere and received several nominations and awards at the Korea Musical Awards, including Best Picture, Best Composition, and Best New Actor. Fans and industry insiders are eagerly anticipating Park Bo-gum's stage performance as he ventures into the world of musicals for the first time. Let Me Fly will get featured at the YES24 Stage in Daehangno, Seoul, and run from September 26th to December 10th. It consists of 100 episodes and following its Seoul run, the production plans to travel to other cities such as Busan and Anyang to meet and entertain audiences there.

