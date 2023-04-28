IU, Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Ji Won and more: 59th Baeksang Art Awards Red Carpet appearances

The 59th Baeksang Art Awards have officially begun and the K-Drama/ film stars have already begun gracing the carpet with their drop dead gorgeous looks. There are many stars who have been nominated for their outstanding roles in amazing dramas, films and theatre as 2022 has been a great year for South Korea’s film industry so let’s take a look at all the actors that are there :-

IU:

IU, the princess of K-Pop and K-Dramas and now films, looks gorgeous in her white gown and delicate jewelry. She has been nominated as Best New Actress for the film Broker.

Kim Ji Won:

The star from 'My Liberation Notes' looks soft and feminine in the light pink lace dress with her hair flowing on her back. She has been nominated for Best Actress as well as Best Drama.

Seo In Guk:

Dressed in dapper suit, Seo In Guk gives a smile to fans at the red carpet. He has been nominated as New Actor in Film for Project Wolf Hunting.

Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy and Shin Dong Yup:

The three MCs of Baeksang Art Awards reunite at the red carpet as they look amazing as ever! Bae Suzy takes on a dark and sultry style while Park Bo Gum resembles a prince in the three-piece tux and Shin Dong Yup looks great in the grey blazer, white shirt and black pants. Bae Suzy has been nominated as Best Actress in Drama for Coupang Play's Anna.

Go Yoon Jung:

Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow star Go Yoon Jung dazzles with her black bodycon gown! Go Yoon Jung has been nominated as Best New Actress in Film for Hunt.

Son Seok Gu:

Son Seok Gu looks cute with his wide smile as he greets fans on the red carpet. He has been nominated for Best Actor in Drama for My Liberation Notes.

Song Hye Kyo:

Song Hye Kyo makes an appearance at the red carpet in the peach chiffon gown and beautiful hairstyle! She has been nominated as Best Actress in Drama for The Glory as well as Best Drama.

Park Eun Bin:

Park Eun Bin resembles a princess in the gold dress and ponytail. She has been nominated as Best Actress in Drama for Extraordinary Attorney Woo as well as Best Drama.

GOT7's Jinyoung:

Jinyoung looks dashing in the tux as he walked the red carpet. He was nominated for Best New Actor in Film for A Christmas Carol.

Jeon Do Yeon:

Jeon Do Yeon looks graceful yet powerful in the black playsuit! She was nominated for Best Actress in Film for Kill Boksoon.

Noh Yoon Seo:

Noh Yoon Seo is a real-life Cinderella in the light blue strapless bodycon dress. She has been nominated for Best New Actress in Drama for Crash Course in Romance

Oh Ji Yul:

The child actress that has the world gushing over her cuteness and acting skills in Extraordinary Attorney Woo as well as The Glory looks adorable in the pink dress.

Jung Kyung Ho:

Hospital Playlist star Jung Kyung Ho gives a handsome smile at the red carpet. He has been nominated for Best Actor in Drama for Crash Course in Romance.

Im Siwan:

Im Siwan looks handsome as well in the tux! He has been nominated as Best Supporting Actor in Film for Emergency Declaration.

