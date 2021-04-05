From Park Bo Gum to Kim Soo Hyun: 5 cameos in KDramas that are unforgettable

Korean Dramas aren’t entering into the mainstream streaming sites for nothing - they have quite a few things that make them appealing. Like cameos! Check our favourite cameos here.

Imagine this: You’re deeply invested in a KDrama. And suddenly, you see a familiar face as a stranger. No, it’s not the lead actors. Or the supporting cast. It’s your favourite actor from another show! And what you just witnessed was a cameo! Cameos are just a different form of blessing that make KDramas so appealing!

First things first, the shows we’re going to talk about today are - Record of Youth, Itaewon Class, Crash Landing On You, Kingdom Season 2 and Start Up. So if you haven’t watched them and are planning to, there will be spoilers. From romantic genres to thrillers, whether they have a connection with the cast or the director, even the busiest of actors squeez time in to make a cameo for their friends! Here’s a list of my top favourite cameos! Shall we start?

Park Seo Joon - ‘Record Of Youth’

One of the most gorgeous talents to star in the Korean acting industry, Park Seo Joon has been setting hearts aflutter since his very first project. Stepping into the spotlight with ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ and ‘She Was Pretty’, he has come very far. Since then, apart from several other dramas and movies, he has done two cameos. In the drama ‘Record of Youth’, he played the character of Song Min Soo, a highly-popular celebrity who is friends with our lead Sa Hye Jun (Park Bo Gum). Talk about recreating real life into reel life! Another cameo was not in a drama, but the Oscar-winning movie ‘Parasite’, where he played Min-Hyuk, our lead character’s friend. As for what he did and said during the cameos, we don’t want to spoil the surprise. Viewers are highly recommended to check them out.

Park Bo Gum – Itaewon Class

Park Bo Gum has been diligently working his way up to the top of the industry. Having played key roles in highly rated dramas like ‘Love In The Moonlight’, ‘Record Of Youth’ and movies like ‘Seo Bok’, he has been in much demand. Just last year, he snagged a wonderful cameo in the successful Netflix produced ‘Itaewon Class’. Playing a beautiful and talented chef, he made himself memorable in a drama that casted bigwigs like Park Seo Joon and Yoo Jae Myung. This cameo is too amazing to miss out.

Kim Soo Hyun – Crash Landing On You

Classifying him as a veteran actor based on the sheer number of projects he’s been in, Kim Soo Hyun is one of the many versatile actors in the Korean industry. Leaping from TV shows to movies and back, he makes acting seem effortless. However, one particular cameo that stood out for us was in the popular drama ‘Crash Landing On You’. We don’t know if it was a joke, or something serious that made the idea come to screen, but it is sincerely appreciated. In the cameo, Soo Hyun reprised his old character from the movie ‘Secretly, Greatly’ that came out in 2013. He played the role of an elite spy, who infiltrates the camp pretending to be an idiot from a South Korean village. A nice performance, it helps us take a trip down the memory lane, and moreover, appreciate how far Soo Hyun has come in all these years.

Jun Ji Hyun – Kingdom Season 2

With a leaning towards the thriller genre, Ji Hyun has been making heads turn since her debut. With so many movies and dramas under her belt, she is one of the premium choices available for roles and even cameos. In the second season of the Netflix produced drama ‘Kingdom’, she made a cameo that had fans release countless theories of what her story could be. Her role as a mysterious character appealed to fans to such an extent, she has been called back to reprise her character in the future project. ‘Kingdom: Ashin Of The North’ will be a special episode or a mini-film that will have her as the lead and take us through her character’s journey. It is set to release sometime during 2021. We can only hope her character adds to the plot in a meaningful way.

Yeo Jin Goo – Start Up

Jin Goo has made a reputation for himself as a goofy, light hearted guy. We’re not saying he can’t pull off serious stuff, just that he truly embraces the light side of the spectrum. Technically, he made 2 cameos in a single show. For the first, he lent his voice to the lead Han Ji Pyeong’s (Kim Seon Ho) AI speaker. Since then, at least we have been trying to change the voice settings on our Alexa. Towards the end of the show, he again interacted with Ji Pyeong. This time around, he played a young and enthusiastic entrepreneur, Hong Ji Seok. Definitely worth a watch if you feel like catching good vibes.

So there you have it! Do you have a favourite cameo that wasn’t listed here? Drop them in our comments section below!

Credits :News1

